Health minister expresses displeasure over absence of fumigation campaign

Staff Reporter

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Saadia Virk Rizvi has directed to immediately start fumigation campaign on a priority basis before the monsoon season.

Minister Health expressed her displeasure over the news published in national newspapers regarding the “no fumigation campaign in Sindh to control mosquito-borne diseases.”

She said that fumigation campaign started on a priority basis before the monsoon season.

Dr Rasheed briefed the Minister Health about the objectives and performance of Dengue Control Program.

He said that the poor sanitation system and the uncontrolled population is the cause of dengue breeding in the metropolis. We are coordinating with all concerned authorities including local government department and union council representatives to resolve the matter, he added.

In 2018, He informed that up to June dengue cases reported in Sindh are 519, reported from 66 sentinel sites of the province. While in 2017, the number of dengue cases reported in Sindh was 2,927 including and total death was 2.

Karachi division was most affected with 2889 cases (98 percent) followed by Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Sukkur division 15, 14, 07 and 02 respectively.

He informed that Dengue prevention and control program in Sindh has to implement activities in line with case-specific reported by hospitals on daily basis. This includes the visit of the patient house for surveillance of potential places of vector inside and outside house and awareness to the family. Moreover, inside room spray of rooms and fumigation inside and outside the houses are being carried out. Furthermore, if numbers of cases have been increased in specific union councils whose UCs are surveyed and activities of larviciding and fumigation conducted by the program.

Dr Rasheed enlightened the importance of Mass media to the aware public and meets the objectives efficiently and effectively. He asked Minister Health to initiate the awareness campaign in Sindh through media as Program has no sufficient fund to initiate this.