Health Minister directs SH&ME dept to fully functionalize WIC within two days

City Reporter

Punjab Minister for Health, Prof. Dr. Jawad Sajid Khan has directed the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department to take immediate measures within two days to run the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC) round the clock and also to start Cardiac Bypass Surgery within a week.

The Minister issued the directives while presiding over a meeting to review the steps taken to fully functionalize the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC) in the Committee Room of SH&ME Department, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmed Shah, Special Secretary Health Usman Moazzam, Prof. Saqib Shafi, Prof. Abdul Waheed, Chairman BoM of WIC Prof. Mehmood Shaukat, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Salman Shahid and other officers including the Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Shabbir.

The meeting decided to appoint Prof. Abdul Waheed as Executive Director WIC. Minister Health directed to convene the meeting of BoM of WIC on Thursday to take important decisions for making the WIC fully functional. The meeting was informed that 7 senior registrars of Cardiology have been posted in the Institute.

Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah directed that an advertisement should be got published in the newspapers with the permission of Election Commission to fill the vacant posts of Cardiologists in the WIC through walk-in-interviews. He also directed that Pakistan Medical & Dental Council also be approached for the recognition of WIC as a teaching institute.

He also directed that a referral system with the collaboration of Rescue 1122 also be setup for the shifting of the patients of common diseases from WIC to DHQ hospitals of Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gujrat and on the same pattern Cardiac Patients also refer from the said hospitals to WIC.

Moreover, a meeting of the Cardiologists of DHQ hospitals of Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gujrat should also be called at WIC for better coordination. It was decided that Social Welfare Department should also immediately be asked to post Medical Social Officer in WIC for the categorization of the patient.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Saqib Shafi informed the meeting that angiography and plastic surgery procedures have been started in the institute and emergency services also be provided within couple of days.

Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah directed to constitute a technical committee to check the medical equipment / machinery, operation theatre equipment according to the checklist and send a report after thorough scrutiny for making the system full proof.