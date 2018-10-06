Health minister approves plan for anaesthetists

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid has approved short term and midterm plan to cater the problem of shortage of anesthetists at public hospitals, in a meeting held here Saturday.

According to the plan anesthetists would be recruited on 305 vacant posts out of 408 sanctioned posts at various districts.

She took strict notice of shortage of anesthetists and directed to overcome the problem immediately.

“Despites series of claims by previous government there were not even a single anesthetist available at DHQ hospitals at five districts, Chiniot, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahwalnagar and Nankana Sahib and similar situation can be observed at various THQ hospitals too” she regretted.

The meeting also recommended special allowance ranging from Rupees one lac 25 thousands to three lac in categorized areas. Against every surgery anesthetists would be paid Rs.1000 too. Besides, vacant posts of anesthesia technologists would also be advertised for recruitment.

Training of medical officers as anesthetist has also been started and on completion of certain diplomas the concerned MO would be paid special allowances.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said that without presence of any anesthetist all facilities of surgery were useless.

“I know there was huge shortage and demand of anesthetists worldwide which was increasing with every passing day but we have to encourage students to join courses of anesthesia to overcome the problem of lack of professionals” she said.

Moreover King Edward and Fatima Jinnah Medical University would be requested to enhance seats of anesthesia technologists and every candidate would be paid monthly stipend of Rs.15000 during the study.

The Minister said that on retirement of any anesthetist he/she would be offered ad-hoc job on the same post. “No anesthetist can work for 24 hours” she noted.

“The government would be considering special allowances and age relaxation for recruitment of anesthetists” concluded Yasmin Rashid.

Share on: WhatsApp