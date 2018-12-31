I would like to draw attention towards prevailing health issues in our country. Every year, more health problems come to light leading to new diseases and complications that are difficult to treat due to unfavourable financial, economic and climatic conditions.

In Pakistan majority of the population is living below poverty line and in a scenario where it has become really difficult for a poor man to feed his family. Overall, health facilities are mostly not available in rural parts of Pakistan. Public hospitals lack modern equipment and where doctors get salaries not commensurate with their qualifications. This has led people to prefer private hospitals, which are run purely for profit. So private hospitals are beyond the reach of poor patients.

I request DRAP to lower prices of medications so that life of poor people can be saved and also urge government to modernise and improve public hospitals to facilitate the ordinary people. It is also the responsibility of print and electronic media to highlight health issues so that government and local NGOs come forward and help solve these problems.

SADIA NAZ WALI

Rawalpindi

Share on: WhatsApp