Health issue

Nowadays, Pakistan is facing a health crisis with rising rates of heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The World Health Organization (WHO) reported four million cases of diarrhea, pneumonia, malaria and skin condition that had largely resulted from the usage of non-fresh foods due to bad condition of fields, rising prices and low income and dirty environment due to broken sewerage lines. Poor people can’t afford these expenses. So, it’s my request to the current government to take action and provide facilities to the people so that these problems can be controlled.

NEHA FARAH

Karachi

