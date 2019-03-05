Health is wealth

Health is the most precious thing in life, more than anything else, the only time we think of our health is when we lose it. Without our health, we have nothing. There’s an Italian proverb that speaks the truth about health for many of us: “He who enjoys good health is rich, though he knows it not.’’ Health is a gift of life; it is something you receive and continue to receive, each day.

In addition to everything else we do to be healthy, we have to be grateful for our health to receive more health! The healthy people never get tired of doing something. It is very important everyone be healthy. Work hard for the health of your body.

SARFIRAZ SARWER

Kech, Balochistan

