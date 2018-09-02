Health insurance scheme extended to 19 districts

Staff Reporter

Punjab Specialized Health Care Department in a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has approved extension of health insurance scheme in rest of 19 districts of the province.

Secretary Specialized Health Care Department Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar, Additional Secretary (Tech) Dr. Salman and others were also present in the meeting, informed health department sources here on Sunday. CEO Punjab Health Insurance Management Company (PHIMC) briefed the meeting about the program.

The minister said that under the health insurance scheme low income persons shall be provided with health cover. This program was initially launched in 4 districts of the province and then extended to further 13 districts. Now the rest of 19 districts will be covered under this program, she added.

Dr.Yasmeen Rashid directed that file work regarding the health insurance might be completed as early as possible so that formal approval from the Punjab Cabinet might be secured. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to see the Punjab as “Role Model” in health sector. The Punjab Health Department on Sunday decided to launch anti-measles campaign across the province from Oct 15.

About measles prevention initiative, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Department Dr Ayesha Saeed said in a statement that the campaign would continue for 10 days and children in the age group of one to 10 years will be administered dose through injections.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has taken notice of suspected measles cases in some areas and directed for eliminating the disease from the province.

Dr Ayesha said that WHO, UNICEF and Melinda Bill Gates Foundation were also sponsoring anti-measles drive.

“All chief executive officers of District Health Authorities have been directed to constitute teams and submit their reports to the office,” added the special secretary.

