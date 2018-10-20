Health Insurance Card scheme in Punjab soon

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that health insurance coverage under health card scheme would be increased. She was chairing a meeting on health card scheme here today. Secretary Health Punjab Saqib Zaffer briefed the meeting on development in health card scheme. “No under privileged family should be deprived from free health treatment facility” she directed.

She said that health card scheme would be extended to all districts soon. “Health cards with better features would replace cards issued by previous government” she further said. The Minister also directed the concerned officials to keep data collected under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) updated so that maximum number of people could be benefitted. State Life Insurance Corporation would provide 1.2 million families with health coverage.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed that teaching hospitals of private medical colleges be included in scheme as they provide health facilities on comparatively cheaper rates. “The Government of PTI believes in betterment of common man that’s why we are now going to extend health card scheme in all districts” she concluded.

