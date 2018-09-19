Health in Naya Pakistan

Adeela Khan

HONESTY, credibility, accountability, sincerity, modesty, rationality, creativity and commitment are the characteristics of a nation poised to rise. History shows that Muslims of early ages were far better than their contemporaneous nations in upholding these qualities. They established institutions to serve humanity in realms of science, technology, medicine, business and welfare. All of their endeavours were focused on the beneficence of a common man. At this point the whole nation is hoping that these long-lost qualities and characteristics will be revived by the newly elected government. There is an expectation that the newly elected government will not fall prey to obsession with optics as was the case in previous governments. Priorities will be streamlined to ensure growth in all sectors including health, education and technology thereby enabling Pakistan to outperform others and grow in leaps and bounds.

The Constitution of Pakistan (1973) does not explicitly recognize health as a basic human right rather it is a privilege given to the people of Pakistan by the state. However, the right to life is recognized as a fundamental right. The state is duty-bound to provide safeguards and an enabling environment to allow an individual to lead a secure and healthful life. Protection from diseases that cause death and disability is therefore an obligation of the state.After the 18th Constitutional amendment of 2011, health care is mainly the responsibility of Provincial Governments, except in the territories administered by Federal Government. The planning and formulation of health policies is dealt by Federal Government and the Provincial Governments have the responsibility to ensure proper implementation of the policies. The absence of a clear policy in health is one of the main reason for the staggering health of the nation.

Unfortunately health has never been a priority for the previous governments in 70 odd years of Pakistan’s history. It is a painful fact that cosmetic measures were taken merely for optics with no impact what so ever. Dialogue about issues pertaining to health has never enjoyed primary importance in the political agendas and has always had a considerably lesser priority during the reins of two main conventional political parties of the country that have governed the country most of the period when civilian dispensations were in place in the country.This lack of realization regarding health’s role in overall growth of the nation has been linked to lower allocations of public funds for healthcare. Since the inception the healthcare sector in Pakistan has received financial allocations which were way lesser than the WHO recommendation of 2-5% of the GDP.

While examining the challenges in the health sector, we see overcrowded tertiary hospitals, under-utilized primary healthcare units, atrocious quality compromises in the services provided, shortages in healthcare workers, corruption and collusion in regulatory agencies, governance challenges, and tenuous relationships between Federal-Provincial health agencies. Unfortunately, the heath sector mirrors the overall state of governance in Pakistan. Country’s social development and health sector go side by side. The social determinants have a major impact on the health of the nation. The main issues relevant to health in Pakistan are population explosion, poor education, unemployment leading to low socioeconomic status of people, poor access to nutrition, lack of safe water supply and poor sanitation which have a direct effect on the health of the people. The effect of these social determinants are compounded by a weak and unresponsive health system giving rise to poor health indicators of the people of Pakistan.

The ‘health vision’ of the new Prime Minister includes a strong commitment towards health. During his five-year tenure the aim should be a 100 per cent improvement in coverage by the public sector, a paradigm shift towards preventive healthcare, reduction in the burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases through sustained preventive programmes, increasedhealth allocations to at least 3% of the GDP, decentralized and depoliticized health governance, prioritized primary healthcare and development of a robust and reliable health information system for evidence-informed planning and decision-making.The ‘health vision’ must be aimed at achieving the sustainable development goals relating to maternal, neonatal, infant and child mortality, a fully devolved national health governance system with solid links to the community.It will sustain a robust primary healthcare network in rural areas and ensure availability of safe drinking water and sanitation facilities across rural and urban Pakistan.The new vision must also envisage strengthening the regulatory authorities with regard to medical services and provision of quality and affordable medicines to the masses. Health protection and promotion through behavioural change communication and adequate environmental safeguards need to be a priority. There is an urgent need to expand the health insurance net to include the entire country and efforts are neededon a fast track basis.

A starting point would be recognition that being an agrarian population, Pakistan’s nutrition indicators and progress towards improving maternal and childhood nutrition is way behind others in the region. This is related to lack of focus on implementing quality programs and addressing disparities. Bringing health and nutrition services closer to women and children and addressing social determinants, such as poverty and women empowerment would make the difference.The foremost task for the new government should be to introduce good governance, transparency and across the board accountability, the most fundamental prerequisites for any reform effort to succeed. Without fundamental freedom political, social and economic — the people of Pakistan could hardly attain their full potential. Pakistanis require political freedom, economic uplift, social opportunities, transparency guarantees and protective security to break the cycle of corruption and underdevelopment. Unadulterated democracy coupled with a credible investment in the social sector, are essential steps if the country is to move forward.

— The writer is a Public Health Specialist, Anthropologist and Human Rights Activist based in Islamabad.

