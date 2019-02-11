Health in Balochistan

As most of the people might not believe that Quetta is the main place in the whole of Balochistan where patients are treated satisfactorily to some extent. It must be noted that Balochistan comprises 44.5 % Pakistan. Hence the point to ponder is how a serious patient from Turbat or Musakhail can survive through that long ruptured roads. Loralai is one of the major cities just after Quetta where most of basic facilities in hospitals are rare.

During my recent visit to Teaching Hospital, Loralai, I found most of the beds were without patients. According to a spokesperson, it was not because that there is no patient to admit but due to extreme unhygienic condition and lack of facilities. Most of the surgical and other instruments are contaminated.

LUQMAN KAKAR

Islamabad

