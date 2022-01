In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a large number of health employees staged a protest in front of Government Medical College, Jammu, demanding continuation of their services.

The protesting employees were raising slogans in support of their demands. They said that they had put their lives at risk when COVID-19 hit the terri-tory. “We were deputed to several GMCs and hospi-tals last year at the peak of the COVID-19 when no one wanted to leave their homes,” they added.—KMS