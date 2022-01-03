Health employees protest in Jammu, seek continuation of services

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a large number of health employees staged a protest in front of Government Medical College, Jammu, demanding continuation of their services.

The protesting employees were raising slogans in support of their demands. They said that they had put their lives at risk when COVID-19 hit the territory. “We were deputed to several GMCs and hospitals last year at the peak of the COVID-19 when no one wanted to leave their homes,” they added.

A girl protestor said that the LG Manoj Sinha also cheated them.

“The LG had assured us extension in services and priority in regular posts but all the assurances were verbal and no written order was passed in this connection,” she said, adding they are 1600 in number but the authorities have advertized only 92 posts.

Meanwhile, the government employees, under the banner of National Old Pension Restoration Front, Jammu and Kashmir, held a silent protest in Jammu, demanding restoration of old pension scheme.

They assembled near Press Club of Jammu and observed black day to mark their protest.

These employees also launched a twitter campaign, demanding restoration of old pension scheme (OPS). They strongly opposed the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and demanded that it should be withdrawn.—KMS