Health employees hold black band protest

Srinagar

Doctors Association Kashmir on Friday said that regular employees of health department wore black badges in solidarity with protesting National Health Mission (NHM) employees across state.

The black band protest was announced by President Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), Dr Suhail Naik on Thursday when he addressed protesting NHM employees at Pratap Park.

Dr Naik termed the NHM employees as backbone of health sector in the state and said will not allow health sector to suffer but at the same will not sabotage genuine strike of NHM doctors.

DAK President requested regular heath staff to cancel their leaves immediately so that health care system can function smoothly.

President DAK stressed upon Finance Minister to come with a road map for NHM employees for the betterment of health sector.

“The callous attitude of state government is taking heavy toll on regular health staff and their physical exertion has reached to a limit where from it can breakdown at any point and result in collapse of heath care services,” he said.

DAK President Dr Naik appealed patients to curtail their routine visits to emergency departments for blood pressure screening and allow desired patients to get proper treatment in these ‘trying’ times.

However DAK assured people that they are trying their best to serve patients like they did in floods or turmoil’s. “We are pumping our blood and sweat to profession to get our people relieved from pain and agony (sic),” he said.—KR