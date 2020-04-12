Health emergency is for saving lives, says Augustine

Provincial Minister for MA&HR Ijaz Alam Augustine in a statement wished Easter to entire community and said that all the minorities in Pakistan are enjoying equal rights and the government has taken concrete measures for their welfare.

He said that Punjab government has taken essential measures to effectively cope up with the dangers of corona virus.

He further said that the masses should strictly follow and implement on the preventive measures being given by concerned departments to save themselves from coronavirus.

He said that Punjab government has imposed Section 144 and health emergency to ensure the safety of the lives of every citizen as the government was fully committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of the country’s minorities.

Main reason for not being together for worship on the eve of Easter was corona, spread quickly from one person to another and everyone can avoid this by minimize social interaction, he concluded.

While all over the province entire Christian community through online system attended prayers of Easter from their homes and prayed for the prosperity and protection of the beloved country Pakistan especially for the eradication of coronavirus.