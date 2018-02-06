Health, education govt’s top priority: Zubair

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Monday said that the government was taking measures on a priority basis to promote education and improve health facilities.

Addressing a fund-raising ceremony held under the Rotary Pakistan Literacy Mission, he said that private sector was playing an active role in health and education sectors, said a statement issued here.

Muhammad Zubair said that Rotary Club was playing an important role in efforts against polio.

The Governor Sindh said Rotary Club was on the top of the list for rendering services for promoting education and eradication of serious diseases.

Muhammad Zubair said that the promotion of education would be helpful to achieve the goal of progress.

On the occasion, Rotary Club Literacy Mission 3271 Chairman Muhammad Faiz Qudwaye, Chairman Fund-raising Committee Anees Younas, Rotary Pakistan Literacy Mission 3271 Vice Chairman Muhammad Iqbal Qurashi and other office bearers were also present.—APP

