Health, education, agriculture govt priority sectors

Khanewal

Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Saturday said that the provincial government was paying special attention to health, education and agriculture sectors as the priority areas.

Talking to the media here at Khanewal Circuit House, he said that Punjab chief minister had launched practical steps to solve people’s problems at gross-roots level. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was concerned about the development of south Punjab.

He said that practical steps were being taken by the government to end unemployment. He said that development schemes initiated by the previous government would also be completed on priority basis. Gardezi said that the whole team of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was striving to steer the country out of crises, adding that all available resources were being utilized for power generation.

To a query, the minister said that he would talk to the chief minister regarding facility of Speedo bus service from Multan to Khanewal.—APP

