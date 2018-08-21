Health deptt to remain alert during Eid holidays

Rawalpindi

The District Health Department has put field teams on high alert on possible breeding and spread of dengue, directing officials to continue in/outdoor dengue surveillance during Eid Ul Azha holidays, said District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan here Monday.

He said the leaves of the employees have been cancelled for carrying out anti dengue activities. The DHO said the staff has been advised to remain alert so that such cases could be dealt promptly. Pools of rainwater have exacerbated the risk of dengue in the city as water puddles are breeding ground for mosquito larva.

Dr Zeeshan said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where dengue larva has been found. He said that health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.—APP

