Health deptt to ensure MSDS in hospitals

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health, Kh.Imran Nazir has said that Health Department is speedily working on to ensure Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) in the District Headquarter and Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals of Punjab.

He said that quality medicines were being provided to the patients in the health facilities free of cost. Previously it was a dream for a poor patient to get quality medicine from Government hospitals, he added.

He stated this while addressing the signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Primary & Secondary Health Department Punjab and Shifa Foundation / Al-Shifa International.

The MoU was signed by the Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and Executive Director Shifa Foundation Trust Syed Faraz Hassan. Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asim Altaf, Director IRMNCH Dr. Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Medical Superintendent, DHQ Hospital Attock Dr. Sultan, Senior Officers of the department and Members of Shifa Foundation delegation were also attended the ceremony.

As per the MoU, Shifa Foundation would extend technical cooperation and expertise for the capacity building of doctors and other staff according to the international standards, moreover Shifa Foundation would provide guidelines and evolve a system for accreditation of Joint Commission International (JCI) to DHQ hospital Attock.

The foundation would also help prepare guidelines and evolve system for minimum service delivery standards for Primary & Secondary Health Hospitals for which a software would also be prepared.

Chairman Shifa Foundation Dr. Manzoor Qazi informed that so far only two hospitals in Pakistan Aga Khan Hospital and Al-Shifa International have JCI accreditation. On this occasion, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that this MoU would helpful to improve the quality of services in government hospitals for bringing them according to international standards.