Health depts, PDMA get Rs 7.55bn for convid-19

Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the government making all-out efforts to provide maximum and timely financial package for CONVID-19. Rs 7.55 billion have been approved and made available to deal with CONVID-19 Pandemic.

The Finance Department, Punjab has released Rs 7.17 billion to the Primary& Secondary Health Department and Specialized Health Department to deal with CONVID-19 pandemic. He said this in a statement.

Additional Rs 450 million have been released for the Punjab Disaster Management Authority to deal with CONVID-19 effectively.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the government is closely monitoring the corona situation in Punjab and in order to support the additional burden on the two health departments, the Finance Department has released immediate funds to be used to keep the situation under control.

The financial support will ease out the pressure on Punjab health departments that are struggling with this situation that has overwhelmed even big global healthcare systems.