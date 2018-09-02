Health Dept warns of dengue threat

The city is facing threat of dengue as 25 people including women and children results have been tested positive.

District Health Officer Health Authority Dr Zeeshan told APP that September was crucial for dengue spread therefore all departments must remain fully alert to cope with any situation.

He said that rains in the month of August and the declining temperature has increased the threat of dengue spread in region as it is a sensitive area regarding spread of the disease.

The DHO informed that 1230 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 137 cases were probable and 25 having dengue positive results who were being provided the required treatment.

The DHO said fogging and surveillance has been lengthened in the areas from where patients are being reported while anti dengue spray is also being carried out at the bus terminals.

Zeeshan advised the residents to use of mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils.

He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.

Dr Zeeshan called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.—APP

