Health dept to launch anti-measles campaign

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Health Department on Sunday decided to launch anti-measles campaign across the province from Oct 15.

About measles prevention initiative, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Department Dr Ayesha Saeed said in a statement that the campaign would continue for 10 days and children in the age group of one to 10 years will be administered dose through injections.

Punjab Health Minister Doctor Yasmin Rashid has taken notice of suspected measles cases in some areas and directed for eliminating the disease from the province.

Dr Ayesha said that WHO, UNICEF and Melinda Bill Gates Foundation were also sponsoring anti-measles drive.

“All chief executive officers of District Health Authorities have been directed to constitute teams and submit their reports to the office,” added the special secretary.

