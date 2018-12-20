Health dept takes initiatives to end TB

Staff Reporter

A delegation of ‘Stop TB Pakistan’ called upon Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and apprised her on the efforts of the Sindh government and the initiatives taken so far to end TB.

Minister referred to the challenges faced to reach the TB related Sustained Development Goals (SDGs). Stop TB Pakistan was represented by Dr. Syed Karam Shah, Dr Sharaf A. Shah, Dr Iqtidar Ahmed and Dr Shaheena Qayyum. Visiting delegation briefed the minister on the declaration of the High-Level TB Meeting of the General Assembly.

Multi-Sectoral accountability framework for each country has to be developed and followed up, as per declaration, signed by the member states. Minster confirmed that Sindh province will initiate preparing the framework. Minster decided to host meeting of other sectors. Secretaries of various departments, who will be engaged in efforts of health department to end TB will be invited to discuss the role of line departments; Stop TB Pakistan will present the case of TB in that meeting. She also decided to introduce integrated TB model in district Badin.

She emphasized on the role of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Stop TB will be taken as lead CSO partner. She also advised STP to present the case of TB in the next meeting of the task force. Dr Azra Pechuho added, ‘ Each province has different dynamics and to accomplish the task the Health Ministry may engage health standing committee of the Provincial Assembly’. She also emphasized on enhanced role of civil society organizations and communities to come forward to play their role in eradication of TB in Sindh.

