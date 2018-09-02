Health dept. plans to establish Child Centers

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said that NGOs were playing a positive role in coordination with Sindh Health Department to provide better health facilities to the patients across the province.

She was talking to media during her visit to Civil Hospital Karachi here said a statement.

She also visited many wards especially children ward and said certified NGOs will be taken onboard for the purpose and asked them to come forward to share their part for this noble cause.

Dr. Azra said that Health department was working hard on immunization program for the children, however it was need of the hour that the scope of the program must be extended.

She said that health facilities were better in Sindh and they were committed to improve it. MS Civil Hospital and other officers were present on the occasion.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp