Anesthetists training

Staff Reporter

Health Department Punjab has decided in principale to sign an MOU with University Health Sciences (UHS) and affiliated medical education institutions for training of anesthetists.

The matter discussed in a meeting of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department chaired by Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Secretary P&SH Department Muhammad Khan Ranjah, Vice Chancellor UHS Professor Javed Akram were also present during the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp