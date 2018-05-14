Health department transformed vision of chief minister into reality

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps in primary & secondary healthcare sector during the last two and a half years. He said that revamping of Tehsil and district headquarters hospitals are the result of our hard work, dedication, honesty and round the clock efforts.

He said that it was impossible without teamwork and credit equally goes to all the officials and officers of PSHD. Minister said that government has established strong base for health sector development in future also, it will be the responsibility of upcoming government to continue the provision of best health facilities to the nation with same dedication. Kh. Imran Nazir appreciated the efforts of Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan by saying that civil servant like Ali Jan is the asset of our country.

Kh. Imran Nazir said that establishing new government will depend on results of upcoming elections but one thing is clear that for continuity and consistency of positive results in health sector are required five more years of services of Ali Jan in health sector. The Minister said that in this short span of time, PSHD has taken revolutionary steps which is unbelievable for any political government in the past. He said that Chief Minister Punjab is visiting field hospitals on daily basis and appreciating our efforts which are the result of restless nights.

He expressed these views while addressing two and a half years performance report launching ceremony of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, here today.

Secretary PSHD Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary Fatima Sheikh, Dr. Asim Altaf, Aamara Khan, DG Health Service Dr. Munir Ahmed, Project Directors and officers of health department were participated in the event. Chief Executive Officers Health and MSs of THQ and DHQ hospitals were also present. At the occasion, Kh. Imran Nazir said that I feel proud on every member of my team who participated in revamping and developments in health facilities. He said that health department team has transformed the vision of Chief Minister Punjab to provide best health facilities into reality.

While addressing the ceremony, Secretary PSHD Ali Jan Khan said that in achieving these goals, all the officials and officers played their best role with professional zeal. He said that he himself along with his team has paid more than hundred visits in field and closely monitor the revamping process. Ali Jan Khan appreciated the performance of team members, CEOs, MSs and all the health managers. Secretary PSHD also briefed the participants on performance report of PSHD. While addressing the ceremony, Special Secretary Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor said that there is no comparison of performance of Primary & Secondary Department with other departments.

DG Health Services Dr. Munir Ahmed said that there is rapid improvement in polio coverage in Punjab during last two years. Additional Secretary Dr. Asim Altaf presented performance report of aids control program while other Project Directors briefed about their projects.