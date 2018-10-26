Health consultative workshop to start from Nov 1

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has started discussions with eminent experts to introduce concrete reforms in health sector and in this connection a consultative workshop on development of national health policy & provincial will start from Nov 01.

The Provincial Health Minister will inaugurate the workshop, “Rapid initiatives for strengthening of health sector were need of the hour”.

Expressing her satisfaction over preparation of the Health Workforce Strategy under Punjab Health Department, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that Punjab became first province which has done the task with cooperation WHO and other international organizations.‘It is critical that existing information is reviewed comprehensively, and utilized for extraction of actionable intelligence, before jumping to introducing new strategies or policies for health professionals’, said Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

She reinstated the government’s commitment towards addressing health workforce deficits in the province. “Punjab stands committed to handhold the other provinces for formulation of their health strategy. Punjab will be sharing its learning and experiences with other provinces and shall be guiding them through development of their health workforce strategies” said Minister Health.

However she was concerned over acute shortage of health workforce in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab saying “WHO reports that 55 percent population in the lower and middle-income countries (including Pakistan) do not have access to health care because of critical health workforce deficit. Pakistan has one of the lowest densities of health workers in the region i.e. 1.45 per 1000 population”.

This is much below the WHO recommended threshold of 4.45 which is necessary to achieve universal health coverage. Based on the current UN reports, by 2030 the global shortage of health workers is expected to be 18 million, with Pakistan at a shortfall of 1 million health workers.—INP

