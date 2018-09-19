Health centres to remain open tomorrow

Hyderabad

The Incharge Regional Management Unit of Integrated Health Services (IHS) Syed Israr Ali Shah has informed that all 111 health centers of IHS in Sindh will remain open on Youm-e-Ashur to continue providing health services to the people.

Addressing a news conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Wednesday, he informed the IHS management has made arrangements to ensure availability of doctors, paramedical staff, ambulances, required medicines and laboratory tests in its centers. The IHS is a public private partnership project of Sindh and has been engaged to provide quality health services to the people in all over province, he said.—APP

