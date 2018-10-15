Health cards to be provided to KP people of tribal districts: Governor

PESHAWAR : Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman has said that health cards will be provided to people of tribal districts of the province for provision of better health facilities.

He stated this while presiding over a high level meeting in the provincial capital Peshawar on Monday.

Shah Farman said concrete steps are being taken to bring tribal districts at par with developed areas of the country.

The meeting reviewed various aspects relating to legalizing the revival of tribal Jirga system, restoration of scholarships of tribal students and determining share of people of tribal districts in National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

Share on: WhatsApp