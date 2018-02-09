Health cards for journalists in final process, says Information Minister

Nasir Shah visits KPC, congratulates office-bearers

Special Correspondent

Sindh Minister for Information, Labour and Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Thursday visited the Karachi Press Club here and met the newly elected body and members of governing body.

He was accompanied by Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro, Secretary Transport Saeed Ahmed Awan Director Information Dr Moizzuddin Pirzada.

He was welcomed by Karachi Press Club President, Ahmed Khan Malik and Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi and others. The Minister presented a bouquet to the President Ahmed Khan Malik and Secretary Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi respectively.

Nasir Hussain Shah remained with them for some time and has congratulated the newly elected office bearers and members of governing body.

The Secretary Maqsood Yousufi introduced the office bearers and members of governing body, apprised the democratic process and trends in the Press Club elections.

Nasir said, PPP has always supported the cause and struggle of Journalist Community to strengthen the journalists’ organization, bodies and democratic trends in the journalists, hoped that it would be continued.

He reiterated that the PPP policy is to safeguard the rights of journalists and the media played a positive role in the democratic process.

He assured that all their genuine matters and issues would be resolved on priority basis. Remaining matters would be expedited with their support and co-operation.

Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro also appraised the progress of Health Card for journalists and said that it would be finalized in a couple of days shortly to fulfil the commitment of the PPP and the present government, especially Syed Nasir Hussain Shah since he became the Minister Information.

The Minister also assured that residential schemes, grant and other matters would also be resolved on priority basis.

In this regard, he said a joint meeting will be arranged with the provincial minister Local Government, Jam Khan Shoro soon to settle the issue on priority basis.

Office bearers and members of governing body also thanked the PPP and the government for its continuous support and help of journalist community and hoped that all issues would be resolved soon.