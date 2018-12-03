Health Card Scheme to benefit poor to get treatment

Rawalpindi

Punjab Minister for primary and secondary health, Dr Yasmeen Rashid Monday said that after start of Health card scheme, people would be able to get free treatment.

During her visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), the Minister directed the administration to provide maximum possible facilities to the patients as Punjab government was committed to bring about visible change in the health delivery system.

On the occasion, she interacted with the patients and inquired about treatment facilities being provided in the hospital.

Chief Executive Officer Major General (® Azhar Kiani briefed the Minister that patients brought in emergency were provided treatment within 15 minutes.

The CEO told that eighty percent needy patients were provided free of cost treatment while after 2 pm, the hospital provided treatment to private patients. The Minister expressed concern over doctors’ preference for appointment in cities instead of serving in the rural areas due to which the residents of rural areas were deprived of better health facilities.

She also visited various sections of the hospital. Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Muhammad Umer,MS Dr Shoaib Khan and other officials were present on the occasion.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp