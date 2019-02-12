Health Card Scheme to benefit poor to get treatment: DHO

Rawalpindi

District Health Officer (DHO) Health Authority Dr Tahir Rizvi Tuesday said that after start of Health card scheme, people will be able to get free treatment. Talking to APP, he said that Punjab Minister for primary and secondary health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has announced last day that the issuance of ‘Sehat Sahulat Cards’ will start from February 22.

The DHO said that the basic purpose of “Sehat Sahulat Card” is to accommodate such segments of the society who cannot afford health facilities because of lack of resources.

He said that through “Sehat Sahulat Card” free-of-cost treatment facility worth Rs 720,000 would be attained from any hospital.

Dr Tahir said that patients can avail treatment facilities of head injury, neuro sciences, cardio vascular, sugar dialysis, hepatitis, liver, HIV, angioplasty, brain surgery and cancer through “Sehat Sahulat Card”.—APP

