Health and sports

Health is one of the greater blessings of Allah the Almighty. Sports are the brilliant ways to maintain health. Healthy people always do their best to use the capabilities. It always makes the mind fresh and always be ready to compete. It not only is beneficial for health rather it avoids people for doing bad deeds. It helps people in prevention of diseases including cardiovascular disease, diabetes cancer, hypertension, obesity, depression and osteoporosis. Actually there are different kinds of sport: cricket, football, hockey, baseball and many more. It always encourages the players to bring their interest in field of sports. Furthermore, sports bring teens together from different backgrounds and communities. Many times it creates a friendly environment. Finally it is my humble request to every citizen to take part in sports. Be healthy every time.

ALIJAN DILWASH

Makran

