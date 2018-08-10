Health advisory ahead of Eid issued

Rawalpindi

The District Livestock Department (LSD) issued advisory to general public in view of potential threat of Congo outbreak here on Thursday.

Talking to media the Director LSD Dr Shahid Sajjad said that teams comprising of doctors have been appointed at the animals markets in the district while check-posts have also been set up at entry points of the city for spraying sacrificial animals to avoid spread of Congo virus.

He advised the citizens to wear gloves and use masks while going to the animal markets.

The Director said as sacrificial animals are being transported in the city, it has been decided to create public awareness to protect the people from Congo fever and spread of virus by taking preventive measures.

He advised the people to slaughter animals during day time on the occasion of Eid ul Adha. Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a lethal disease caused by Congo virus which is present in animals.—APP

