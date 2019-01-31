Headmaster penalized over harassment

Staff Reporter

A regular lady teacher of a Govt. school lodged a complaint of sexual harassment at workplace against an influential Headmaster of the same school.

The allegations of harassment were proved and the harasser was imposed upon penalty of stoppage of annual increment for a period of five years. This would go a long way to curb the menace of sexual harassment in sacred organizations like educational institutions.

Teachers will now face such traumatic circumstances with courage and a firm belief that their grievances would be redressed in a shortest possible time.

Share on: WhatsApp