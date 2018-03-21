Heading towards Cleaner Rural and Urban Punjab

The Clean Punjab Roadmap is a flagship roadmap that focuses on urban and rural Solid Waste Management (SWM) in Punjab. Punjab is a province home to more than 110 million people, with 67 million and 43 million people living in Rural and Urban areas respectively. Rural and Urban landscapes are both extremely different in terms of the cleanliness problems they face; therefore, the roadmap is divided into two parts; Urban Punjab and Rural Punjab, with a focused approach in each. In this stocktake, we will do a progress review of both priorities, and celebrate the milestones achieved in each.

Urban Punjab

The urban priorities focus on the performance of Waste Management Companies (WMCs) in seven major urban cities, namely; Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan and Bahawalpur.. Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was established in 2010, followed by the remaining companies in 2013. These companies collect the waste through primary workers and vehicles, and then dispose it at a designated waste disposal site. Operations of all seven WMCs are planned to be outsourced to private international contractors to improve operations. Two WMCs; LWMC and RWMC, have been outsourced to private international contractors from Turkey named, Al-Bayrak and Ozpak, to manage all operations. These seven WMCs will also move beyond their jurisdiction and expand their operations to neighbouring districts. This expansion of WMCs will lead to increased area coverage of solid waste management services that these companies render. Starting with Lahore, LWMC will expand its waste collection services to Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur by November 2018. In order to ensure sustainability of cleanliness through waste collection, there has to be a sustainable waste disposal system. Out of the seven WMCs, two have landfill sites; Lahore and Multan. For the rest, landfills are under process and WMCs without landfill site have temporary disposal sites that keep on changing overtime.

In addition to this, attendance of both supervisors and primary workers is being done through ‘IRIS’ attendance. This is a breakthrough technological intervention that keeps a rigid watch on attendance of the staff and provide a much clearer on-ground reality. For vehicle activity, trackers are installed in each vehicle that calculates how much distance they are travelling. To promote accuracy and provide a more complete picture, all containers have been geo-tagged and their locations are then triangulated with areas travelled by vehicles to ensure they are going to the right areas. Lastly, amount of waste collected is calculated through a machine called weighbridge; weighbridge is installed at landfill or disposal site. After collecting all the waste, the vehicle comes to the weighbridge, weighs the amount of waste it has collected and then exits. This gives us how much waste is being collected per vehicle per trip. All of this data is neatly reflected on a “Saaf Punjab” dashboard. While all these indicators reflect WMCs performance, in order to gauge whether the city is clean or not, an outcome indicator has been developed, which measures the cleanliness of cities. Under the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), independent monitoring takes place across the seven cities, and results and observations are recorded on a dashboard through an android application. Different ‘facilities’ are visited across cities (schools, playgrounds, roads, chowks etc) and assigned a cleanliness score that falls between 1 and 5. In addition to this, citizen surveys are taken every month to gauge general satisfaction with the performance of WMCs.

On the other hand, Punjab caters for 67 million rural populations. Seeing a need to create a safer environment, discussions around implementing a SWM system for rural Punjab were initiated. Before scaling this strategy province-wide, a pilot, in partnership with UNICEF, was done in Bahawalpur, Okara and Kasur. Mid-way in the pilot, a third party validation (TPV) was conducted by UNICEF to gauge feasibility. The success in pilot districts like Kasur prompted the Chief Minister and the Government of the Punjab to launch the ‘Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Dehaat Programme’ in November 2017. This programme aims to bring Solid Waste Management (SWM) routines across 36 districts of Punjab and 3281 rural union councils. To launch this programme, create enthusiasm and gauge capacity on the ground, a ‘One Time Cleaning’ activity took place across Punjab in December 2017. Union Councils were given PKR 0.1 million to complete this, and their progress was monitored through a dashboard, which used geo-tagged ‘Before’ and ‘After’ pictures as proof of activity. The dashboard collected over 4 million pictures.

Moving forward, the structure of the system mimics routines in urban Punjab, that is, primary collection by workers (in rural Punjab, from 19,686 designated Waste Collection Points), secondary collection by vehicles and then dumping waste at 758 regional waste disposal sites.

Related