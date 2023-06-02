Head-on collision between two cars leaves one dead, another injured

A man died and another was injured after two vehicles collided head on near Arampora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports reaching KMS said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK09A 2912 and a load carrier bearing registration number JK05F 2506 collided near Arampora, resulting in injuries to two persons.

The duo was immediately taken to SDH Kupwara, where the doctors declared one of them as brought dead.

A health department official identified the de-ceased as Lateef Ahmad Tantray and the injured as Javid Ahmad Lone – both residents of Darpora Lolab. “The injured person has been referred to GMC Baramulla for preferential treatment”, the official said.—KMS