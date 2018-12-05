Head of water commission visits Shikarpur

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Retired Justice Ameer Muslim Hani, the head of Supreme Court-mandated water commission, visited water ponds of Shikarpur including Shahi Bagh, Shaheed Malang Baba and Hajana drainage ponds and directed the district administration to keep an eye over cleanliness of the ponds and expressed his satisfaction of ongoing work on the direction given by water commission.

During his visit he took serious notice of releasing the drainage water into Begari canal of a colony situated near Begari Canal and directed the authorities concerned to release drainage water of colony through pumping station. Later he issued directions to Secretary Live Stock Aijaz Ahmed Mehsar to complete all necessary formalities regarding PC1 within a week to build cattle colony without further ado.

