Head Chef made compulsory for all restaurants

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has made mandatory level-2 training for Kitchen Manager, Head Chef and Assistant Chef in restaurants throughout the Punjab by giving six months deadline till September 1.

Restaurants will also ensure the presence of trained hygiene incharge in restaurants and PFA will launch consultancy service for Food Business Operators (FBOs) as soon. This decision was taken in a meeting with Lahore Restaurants Association, chaired by Director General PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal, at PFA Headquarter. DG PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that PFA will not spare anyone after ending the deadline in case of not compliance the PFA’s instructions.

He said that the quality of food will improve with the presence of Level-2 trained staff in restaurants and it will also help to train other staff due to deployment of hygiene Incharge.