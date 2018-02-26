He paints the picture..!

Robert Clements

I spent this morning with a ninety three year old, friend Bansi Singh. She spoke softly about death and how she had gone through her husband’s death, then her son’s the year before last and then tragedy of tragedy’s, the death of her granddaughter, last year. “Why?” she asked me, “Did God do this to me?” And a picture came to my mind: She was seventeen. Beautiful. Dying.

I visited her at home in Andheri. She smiled, the smile of an angel. “She will soon be an angel,” a voice seemed to whisper to me, “She already is,” I whispered back holding back my sobs. “Cancer,” said her father, “why?”

Pictures came to my mind. Her toothy smile at three, the first time I had gone to her home and then over the years as her father and I became close friends, then business associates. Her first Holy Communion…. “Will you be the master of ceremonies?” her father asked. “Gladly,” I said, and led the two, she and her sister into the gathering of people announcing them into family and friends. Again the smile, less toothy, more beautiful! She lay on her bed, the smile still beautiful, but her look far away with someone else.

“Why?” was the silent question in the room, “Why God, why?” She smiled at me again and in her smile there was an answer, but mere mortal like me could not understand. The call that came today was from someone old. “God sent an angel,” said the unfamiliar voice. “An angel?” I asked.

“My son was dying; cancer.” “Yes,” I said, wondering what I was going to hear. “I have no money.” “I’m sorry,” I said. “But God sent an angel,” she said. “He came. He took my son and drove him to hospital.” “Who?” I asked. “An angel,” said the woman. “What is his name?” I asked.

“I don’t know,” she cried, “but he has a daughter who is dying..!” I called him on his cell. “Did you take someone to the hospital yesterday?” “How did you know?” he asked gruffly. A lady said she was helped by an angel,” I said. There was silence at the other end, “Bob,” he said, “she made me promise something.” “Who?” I asked

“My daughter,” he said, “she held my hand last week and said, ‘Dad look after those who are sick like me, but who don’t have money.’ Now that is what I am going to do with my life..!” “Your daughter is not dying!” I exclaimed, “she lives on with every life you save.”

“Yes,” said the father softly over the phone, “yes.” “You know something God.” I prayed later. “Yes Bob?” “I saw only a little girl dying and I asked why, You saw a different picture.” “I paint the picture Bob..!”

