HDT leader Hidayat handed over to police on physical remand

A local court in Gwadar handed over Haq Do Tehreek leader Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman to the police on physical remand, a day after arresting the civil rights activist.

Rehman was arrested by the Gwadar police Friday and was produced in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Gwadar Saturday. The police also produced before the court three other suspects and requested their physical remand.

The request was accepted by the court which then handed all four to the police on physical remand for 4 days.

According to the police, cases have been registered against the HDT leader under various provisions including disturbance of peace and sedition in Gwadar.

A heavy police contingent present outside the local court Friday arrested the HDT leader and three others, including Naseeb Nosherwani and Hassan Murad, days after he said he would reach Gwadar to surrender before the law enforcers.

The HDT leader was nominated in the first information report of the death of a police constable Yasir Saeed who was killed by unknown assailants on November 27 during a protest in Gawadar.

The police, in a statement, said a bullet hit the constable in the neck and he died on the spot. Following this, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove ordered the police to register a case against the HDT leader.

The FIR, in which Rehman and others were nominated, alleged that the HDT leader provoked and incited people at the protest to pelt stones at government vehicles, following which the people threw stones and shattered the windowpanes of a police officer’s car.