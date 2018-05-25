HDF holds free screening camp; preventing spread of diseases

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Human Development Foundation held a day-long free screening camp in Killi Takei and provided diagnostic and treatment facilities to the area people to curb the seasonal diseases. Medical team comprising dispenser Hameedullah Mandokhail and Para medical staff examined hundreds patients including men, women and children suffering from various seasonal diseases and carried out their blood screening tests besides providing them free medicines. The health team identified the vulnerable patients and counseled them for taking precautions.

Team Leader HDF Muhammad Ikram and Education Manager Naeem Gul Mandokhail visited the medical camp, inspected the health facilities and enquired from patients about the health facilities. The Team Leader on the occasion said that the initiative was part of the regular program of HDF, adding such camps would be set up in Killi Hassanzai, Omza, Wala Akram, Appozai, Sheikhan and Saangay Ghar on regular basis. He said quoting doctors during summer season, cases of diarrhea, cholera and other such diseases increase due to use of contaminated water and stale food consumption.

“The aim of holding free medical camps is to overcome different seasonal diseases, ensuring standard health care and to provide free medical facilities to the dwellers of backward and remote areas at their doorstep,” adding thousands of people in different union councils would benefit from the free medical camps. He hoped.