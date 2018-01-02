HCSTSI felicitates UBG on victory in FPCCI elections

Hyderabad

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Akram Ansari has felicitated the panel of United Business Group for clinching the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) with thumping majority.

In a statement on Monday, he congratulated the Patron in Chief of UBG S.M. Munir, Chairman Malik Iftikhar, Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail, elected FPCCI President Ghazanfar Ali Bilour and other successful office bearers for their victory in the elections.

He hoped that the elected office bearers of FPCCI under the banner of UBG would strive for resolving the issues of the business community of the country by interacting at higher forums of the government.

He also congratulated the office bearers of All Pakistan Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry for evolving a successful strategy and achieving success as a result of the victory of their representative Choudhry Shafiq Anjum as the Vice President FPCCI.

He underlined the need of strengthening unity among the small chambers for resolving the common issues adding that the small chambers of the country should sign bilateral and multilateral memorandum of understanding among and make combined struggle for resolving the issues of the business community of the country.—APP