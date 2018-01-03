HCCI, HCSTSI felicitate UBG on victory in FPPCI elections

Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry have felicitated the candidates of United Business Group who clinched the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry with thumping majority. In a statement on Tuesday, the President HCCI Goharullah has termed the victory of the candidates of United Business Group in FPCCI elections as the success of traders and industrialists of the country. He congratulated the Patron in Chief of UBG S.M. Munir, Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail whose hectic efforts brought success to the group candidates. He also congratulated the elected office bearers of FPCCI and hoped that they would continue efforts for resolving the genuine issues of the business community . The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Akram Ansari also congratulated the UBG for clinching the elections of FPCCI with thumping majority.—APP