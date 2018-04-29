HCC seals 18 labs, clinics

Abbottabad

Health Care Commission (HCC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday has sealed 18 illegal laboratories and health center in a massive drive violating the regulation said the officials on Saturday. Additional Director Operation Sulman Arif, Chief Inspector Arif Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Gulfam Khan during a raid against the illegal practices inspected 42 laboratories and clinics and sealed 18 those were violating the HCC regulations.

HCC team found that 18 laboratories and health were not registered, unauthorized persons were operating them and moreover they were using expired chemicals for lab tests and hygiene of the labs and clinics were also found very poor. The sealed labs and clinics were included seven units of Qureshi Dental Center, three units of Ayub Dental Clinic, two units of Oral Dental Clinic, Health Care Lab, Health Zone, Hajama Center, National Medical Clinic, Dr. Rohi Gul Lab, Leady Dr. Bushra Zardad Clinic, Azam Hospital and Insari Medial Hall.

HCC following the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan has also started a drive in other parts of the Hazara division and check hundreds of the clinics, laboratories and sealed dozens of the the. People from different walks of life from all across Hazara appreciated the HCC drive against illegal practices in the field of medicine and laboratory and demanded to punish the people those are playing with the live.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Multan, that the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 12 eateries in South Punjab due to unhygienic condition and using unhealthy ingredients for edibles.—APP