HCBA seeks death sentence for rapist SPO after speedy trial

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association has strongly condemned the march by the alliance of Hindu extremist organizations, Hindu Ekta Manch, in Kathua in support of a criminal Special Police Officer, Deepak Khujoria.

As per the Crime Branch, which is investigating the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl Asifa Bano of Hira Nagar, Kathua, SPO Deepak Khujoria is involved in abduction and subsequent rape and murder of the minor girl.

The Bar Association citing the Crime Branch’s investigation in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Deepak Khujoria had kidnapped and raped the girl and after keeping her captive for seven days, had murdered her in a brutal and barbaric manner.

The Bar Association maintains that anyone, who is involved in kidnapping a minor and thereafter raping and murdering her, should be treated as a terrorist and awarded a death penalty, as has been done by an anti-terror court in Pakistan, which completed the trial of a rape and murder case within four days and sentenced a serial killer to death, who had raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl.

The Bar Association further said that instead of taking out a procession in support of the criminal, the people, who were part of the protest march, led by Hindu Ekta Manch, should have demanded that the investigation of the case be completed within a shortest possible time and the challan against the culprit be filed before a fast track court and the proceedings of the case should be conducted on day to day basis.

“However, instead of doing so, the Hindu Ekta Manch, has taken out a rally in support of the criminal (Deepak Khujoria), in which a BJP as well as a Congress Leader participated shamelessly,” the statement said.

The Bar Association while terming the act of rape and murder of the teenager by a police officer, as inhuman and barbaric demanded that the investigation of the case should be brought to its logical end forthwith and the culprit be tried in a fast track court and awarded the death sentence.—KMS