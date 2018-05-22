HCBA refutes Modi’s remarks over Kashmir

Kashmir dispute not administrative in nature: JKML

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly refuted the assertions of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi that development alone is solution of the Kashmir dispute. The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar said though the right to development is an inalienable human right and is promised by almost all the international covenants including the Declaration on the Right to Development adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 4, 1986, the right to self determination is supreme.

It said: “When people are denied the right to self-determination and there is harassment, intimidation, blinding, killing of innocents and deliberate disregard for the civil and political rights of the people and thousands are detained without trial in jails, the slogan of development is merely humbug and is going to achieve nothing.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) in a statement in Srinagar said the Kashmir dispute is not administrative in nature related to roads, power projects or jobs that it can be addressed through development. He said, “Kashmir is a dispute directly linked to the political future of millions of Kashmiri people and it needs settlement according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The spokesman said that Kashmir dispute was not about inaugurating tunnels and trains or announcing economic packages in the name of development. “Such things have been done since 1947, but these measures couldn’t change the basic nature of the Kashmir dispute,” he added.—KMS