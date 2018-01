Srinagar

Three member delegation of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Srinagar Friday met Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Tihar jail.

In a statement HCBA spokesperson said the three member delegation comprising advocate G N Shaheen, general secretary advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and advocate Arshad Andrabi met Kashmir prisoners lodged in jail no in 4 and 8 in New Delhi.—GK