HCBA decries thrashing of people by Indian forces in Kulgam

Islamabad

The High Court Bar Association in Indian occupied Kashmir has condemned the thrashing of dozens of people by the Indian forces in Kulgam.

According to Kashmir media service, the Bar Association in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We strongly condemn the beating of dozens of people by the forces, vandalizing their houses, smashing windowpanes and damaging their cars and tractors parked outside their houses and arrest of innocent youth including Fasil Bashir, Fasil Nazir and Muneeb Ahmad from village Bhan in District Kulgam during night hours.”

“This is the worst kind of brutality of which notice should be taken by the Human Rights Council of the United Nations and other bodies and pressure should be put on New Delhi to stop these rights violations in Kashmir and settle the issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the statement said.

The Bar association also extended its greetings to Imran Khan on becoming the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“We hope that the new Government of Pakistan under Khan’s leadership would continue to support the legitimate cause of the people of Kashmir in realizing their inalienable right of self-determination, promised to them by both Pakistan and India at the world fora, in terms of various United Nation Security Council resolutions which are awaiting implementation for the last 70 years,” the statement said.—APP

