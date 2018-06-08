HCBA condemns rearrest of two sisters

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly condemned the re-arrest of two sisters by Indian police in Islamabad district.

The HCBA in an Executive Committee meeting held in Srinagar said that one of them being a P.G. (Economic) student who had to appear in the examination from June 1 to June 21, 2018 but because of re-arrest has been unable to appear in the said examination on June 6 onwards and lodging them in Sadder Police Station, Islamabad, in a beastly manner.—KMS