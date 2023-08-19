The newly appointed Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Muhammad Faisal called on former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, reported on Friday.

Dr Muhammad Faisal met Nawaz Sharif at his son Hassan Nawaz’s office in Central London. The meeting lasted for more than half an hour.

Nawaz Sharif and Dr Faisal discussed matters of mutual interest including Pakistan. Dr Faisal assumed the responsibility of Pakistan’s High Commissioner in the United Kingdom this month.

Before his appointment in the UK, Dr Faisal was performing diplomatic duties in Germany. He has vast experience of more than 30 years in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.